 How Migrant Children Ended Up In Detention Under Trump | KALW
Related Program: 
Your Call

How Migrant Children Ended Up In Detention Under Trump

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 7 minutes ago
  • Still from the FRONTLINE PBS feature, 'Kids Caught in the Crackdown'
    Still from the FRONTLINE PBS feature, 'Kids Caught in the Crackdown'

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the recent FRONTLINE feature: ‘Kids Caught in the Crackdown,’ about the detention of migrant children inside federally-funded shelters.

Nearly 70,000 migrant children have been held in US government custody from late 2018 to late 2019, breaking record levels. What’s going on inside these shelters and what is the lasting impact on children who are held in US custody?

 

Guests:

 

Daffodil Altan, investigative producer/correspondent with FRONTLINE PBS

Garance Burke, investigative reporter and data journalist for The Associated Press in San Francisco 

Web Resources:

 

PBS: U.S. Held a Record Number of Migrant Kids in Custody This Year

 

PBS: Trump Admin Shifting to Privatize Migrant Child Detention

 

PBS: ‘I Can’t Feel My Heart:’ Children Separated from Their Parents at US-Mexico Border Showed Increased Signs of Post-traumatic Stress, According to Watchdog Report

  

Tags: 
immigration
migrant children
US-Mexico border
pbs frontline
detention centers
ICE
department of homeland security DHS
daffodil altan
Garance Burke