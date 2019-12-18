How Migrant Children Ended Up In Detention Under Trump

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the recent FRONTLINE feature: ‘Kids Caught in the Crackdown,’ about the detention of migrant children inside federally-funded shelters.

Nearly 70,000 migrant children have been held in US government custody from late 2018 to late 2019, breaking record levels. What’s going on inside these shelters and what is the lasting impact on children who are held in US custody?

Guests:

Daffodil Altan, investigative producer/correspondent with FRONTLINE PBS

Garance Burke, investigative reporter and data journalist for The Associated Press in San Francisco

Web Resources:

PBS: U.S. Held a Record Number of Migrant Kids in Custody This Year

PBS: Trump Admin Shifting to Privatize Migrant Child Detention

PBS: ‘I Can’t Feel My Heart:’ Children Separated from Their Parents at US-Mexico Border Showed Increased Signs of Post-traumatic Stress, According to Watchdog Report