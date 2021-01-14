How Far-Right Platforms Fueled Extremists' Organization Of The Capitol Riot

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss how last week’s riot was organized and what far-right groups are planning next. The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in DC in the coming days.

A new ProPublica/FRONTLINE investigation exposes members of several far-right hate groups were identified at last week’s insurrection. Many also participated in the 2017 white power rally in Charlottesville. What do we need to know about these groups?

Guests:

A.C. Thompson, staff reporter with ProPublica & FRONTLINE correspondent

Will Carless, national correspondent for USA Today who covers extremism and emerging issues nationwide

Web Resources:

ProPublica, A.C. Thompson: Members of Several Well-Known Hate Groups Identified at Capitol Riot

USA Today, Will Carless: Facing armed protests, experts urge law enforcement to crack down on unauthorized 'militias'

NBC News, Anna Schecter: Extremists move to secret online channels to plan for Inauguration Day in DC

The New York Times, Sheera Frenkel: Fringe Groups Splinter Online After Facebook and Twitter Bans