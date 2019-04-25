How does the lack of faculty diversity impact college students?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll explore how the lack of racial and gender diversity among university faculty impacts the learning experience of students.

Just 0.7 percent of university faculty nationwide are Native American, five percent are Latino, six percent are Black, and 10 percent are Asian, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Why do universities lack faculty diversity? What are the impacts on students? And what can universities do to hire a more diverse staff?

Guests:

Kelly Mack, STEM professor and vice president for undergraduate STEM education at the Association of American Colleges and Universities

Nancy Raquel Mirabal, associate professor and director of the US Latina/o Studies Program at the University of Maryland

Aaron Harvey, UC Berkeley pre-law student pursuing a degree in Political Science

Web Resources:

LatinxTalk: STEM Has a Diversity Problem

The Daily Californian: Berkeley Underground Scholars creates ‘prison-to-school’ pipeline on campus

NCES: Characteristics of Postsecondary Faculty

NSF: NCSES publishes latest Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities in Science and Engineering report