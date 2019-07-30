How Does The CA Public Utilities Commission Regulate Companies Like PG&E And Uber?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll be joined by Loretta Lynch, former president of the California Public Utilities Commission, the powerful state agency that regulates electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, railroad, rail transit, and transportation companies.

We’ll ask Lynch about the long history of the CA PUC and PG&E and find out how Uber and Lyft are able to operate in California with very few regulations. What questions do you have about how the PUC operates?

Loretta Lynch, former president of the California Public Utilities Commission, lawyer, and community-based consultant who works with groups and organizations that oppose pipeline projects and fossil fuel power plants

