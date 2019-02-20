How do modern policies mirror the exclusion and incarceration of Japanese Americans?

On this edition of Your Call, hear the first conversation from an ongoing series of events exploring the connections between Japanese-American incarceration and modern civil liberties issues.

We talk with activist Grace Shimizu, asylum seeker and immigration advocate Veronica Aguilar, and Norm Ishimoto, whose parents were incarcerated. Reporter Laura Morel discusses her reporting on immigrant children detainees. How is history repeating itself, and who is speaking out?

Guests:

Laura Morel, immigration reporting fellow at Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting

Norm Ishimoto, San Francisco resident, son of parents who were incarcerated in various prison camps around the country during World War II

Grace Shimizu, director of the Japanese-Peruvian Oral History Project and coordinator of the Campaign for Justice: Redress Now for Japanese Latin Americans

Veronica Aguilar, asylum seeker and immigrant rights advocate

Web Resources:

WBUR/KQED: Patience And Powerlessness As Mother Awaits Son Seeking Asylum In U.S.

Reveal: Salvadoran man has evidence he’s not a gang member. US still separated him from his kids

APM Reports: Order 9066

PRI: The US imprisoned Japanese Peruvians in Texas, then said they entered ‘illegally’