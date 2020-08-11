How College Graduates Are Coping With Uncertainty & The Future of Higher Education

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing how college graduates are coping as they enter one of the bleakest job markets in history. The average college student owes $29,000 in debt and now they're facing soaring unemployment. How are they coping?

Later in the show, we'll discuss how colleges are dealing with financial uncertainty. Many experts predict we will see a dip in enrollment across the board and public colleges will bear the brunt. How can we use this moment to make higher education affordable for all?

Christopher Newfield, professor of English at UC Santa Barbara, blogger at Remaking the University, and author of The Great Mistake: How We Wrecked Public Universities and How We Can Fix Them

Dr. Jeff Strohl, director of research at the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce and author of The Merit Myth: How Our Colleges Favor the Rich and Divide America

