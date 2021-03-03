How Capitalism Failed The US During The Pandemic & Where Do We Go From Here?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with economist Richard Wolff about his latest book, The Sickness is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics of Itself. He argues that in order to address the failures of capitalism, we can’t "return to normal.”

He says we must transition toward a new economic system that works for everyone, including workplace democracy. He says we can do better than capitalism. What changes would you like to see?

Richard D. Wolff, Professor of Economics Emeritus at UMass Amherst and Visiting Professor at The New School. Founder of Democracy at Work and author of many books, including Understanding Marxism and Understanding Socialism. His latest book is The Sickness is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics or Itself

