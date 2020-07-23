How Can We Prevent Millions Of Small Businesses From Permanently Closing?

On this edition of Your Call, we get an update on the small business relief program. The PPP most recently gave out over $518 billion, after many small businesses were shut out of the first round. But even for those who took a PPP loan, there’s no guarantee their business will survive.

Nearly 66,000 businesses have folded since March 1, according to data from Yelp. How are small businesses coping and how can we prevent so many more from closing permanently?

Guests:



David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect and author of the new book Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power



Amanda Ballantyne, executive director of the Main Street Alliance



Web Resources:



The New York Times, Emily Flitter: ‘I Can’t Keep Doing This:’ Small-Business Owners Are Giving Up

NBC News: Map: More than 600,000 businesses got $150,000-plus PPP loans. Here are the ones near you that received them.

The American Prospect, David Dayen: Unsanitized: Government Gives out Negative $3 Billion in PPP Loans in Three Weeks

ProPublica: Trump Friends and Family Cleared for Millions in Small Business Bailout

SF Eater: Restaurant Closings in the San Francisco Bay Area