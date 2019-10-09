How Can We Improve Access To Mental Health Care In The Bay Area?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll mark World Mental Health Day by discussing obstacles in navigating the mental health care system in the Bay Area.

On Monday, California launched its first statewide mental health line to help those struggling with mental and emotional issues. Next month, the Mental Health Association of San Francisco is hosting Redefining Crazy: It’s the System, Not the People conference to discuss these issues. How can we improve access to mental health care for those who need it most?

Guests:

Lisa-Sun Gresham, contracted trainer at Mental Health Association of San Francisco

Peter Murphy, Outreach Coordinator at Mental Health Association of San Francisco

Mark Salazar, Executive Director of Mental Health Association of San Francisco

Web Resources:

California Launches First Statewide Mental Health Line

Mental Health Association of San Francisco: Redefining Crazy 2019

Mental Health Association of San Francisco: Peer-Run Warm Line

SF Chronicle: Why are more mentally ill people wandering SF streets? Report gives answers

SF Chronicle: ‘People are refusing what we’re offering’: Breed pushes expansion of mandated SF mental health treatment