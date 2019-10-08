How Can We Ensure Election Security In 2020?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll rebroadcast our discussion about election security in 2020.

A new report from Vice found that 35 election systems have been left exposed online. In a recent Mississippi election, a new voting machine switched votes. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 90 percent of Americans will cast their ballots on paper-based systems in 2020, but that leaves over 16 million who will use electronic machines. What will it take to secure elections?

Guests:

Dr. Barbara Simons, board chair of Verified Voting

Kim Zetter, investigative journalist and author of Countdown to Zero Day

