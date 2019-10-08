How Can We Ensure Election Security In 2020?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll rebroadcast our discussion about election security in 2020.
A new report from Vice found that 35 election systems have been left exposed online. In a recent Mississippi election, a new voting machine switched votes. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 90 percent of Americans will cast their ballots on paper-based systems in 2020, but that leaves over 16 million who will use electronic machines. What will it take to secure elections?
Guests:
Dr. Barbara Simons, board chair of Verified Voting
Kim Zetter, investigative journalist and author of Countdown to Zero Day
Web Resources:
Verified Voting: Polling Place Equipment Map
Politico: The scramble to secure America’s voting machines
VICE Motherboard: Exclusive: Critical U.S. Election Systems Have Been Left Exposed Online Despite Official Denials
NPR: Cyber Experts Warn Of Vulnerabilities Facing 2020 Election Machines
The Atlantic: The Computer Scientist Who Prefers Paper