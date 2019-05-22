 How can California tackle its child poverty crisis? | KALW
How can California tackle its child poverty crisis?

By & Laura Wenus 1 hour ago
  • USDA photo

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll hear from activists who have just concluded a bus tour of California to end child poverty across the state.

Nearly 2 million children in California live in poverty – about one in five kids. 450,000 of them are part of families surviving on less than 12,900 dollars a year. Advocates have been touring the state by bus to raise support for a policy plan to end deep child poverty. What will it take to address this crisis in California?

Guests:

Conway Collis, president and CEO of GRACE, member of the California State Commission on Children and Families (the state First 5 Commission), and founding Board Chair of the National Foster Youth Institute

Brittany Jackson, academic advocate with the Chula Vista Promise Neighborhood

Web Resources:

CNBC: California plan aims to slash state’s child poverty rate in half by 2039

End Child Poverty in California: The Plan

NPR: Proposed Rule Could Evict 55,000 Children From Subsidized Housing

children in poverty
children
California politics

