How Are Families & Teachers Preparing For Another Semester Of Remote Learning?

On this edition of Your Call, we find out how families and educators are preparing for another semester of remote learning. Here in California, as cases continue to rise, 90 percent of K-12 schools will operate remotely.

Parents across the country are creating “education pods” for their kids, but some public education advocates warn that will widen disparities among low-income students. What would an equitable remote learning environment look like?

Guests:

Mari Villaluna, member of SF Families Union, a multiracial family-led organization

Lakisha Young, executive director co-founder of The Oakland Reach, a parent-led advocacy group

Heather Hough, Executive Director of Policy Analysis for California Education, an independent, non-partisan research center

Tara Ramos, SFUSD teacher and organizer with Teachers 4 Social Justice

