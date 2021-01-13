The House Impeaches Donald Trump For The Second Time. What's Next?

For the first time in US history, Donald Trump has become the first president to be impeached twice. This time, he was impeached for inciting a violent insurrection against the US government. The vote was 232 to 197.

Ten House Republicans voted with all House Democrats to charge Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors, while 197 Republicans voted no. We’ll discuss what this means and what we now know and still don’t know about last week’s insurrection. What questions do you have about how we got here, where we are, and what’s next?



Guest:

Scott Horton, lecturer at Columbia University, contributing editor at Harper’s Magazine, and author of Lords of Secrecy: The National Security Elite and America’s Stealth Warfare