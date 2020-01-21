Homeless Moms Evicted From Oakland Home May Return

Homeless mothers who were evicted last week from an Oakland, California, house where they were squatting plan to move back after speculators agreed to sell the property to a nonprofit organization.

The deal was announced Monday by the city and the group Moms 4 Housing, whose members were removed from the vacant home and arrested. The group has been protesting home speculation in the Bay Area city, which is struggling with a housing shortage and homelessness crisis. Wedgewood Inc. will sell the property to the Oakland Community Land Trust, which plans to allow women from Moms 4 Housing to return.