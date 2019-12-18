 Holy 80 Years Batman! Writer Andrew Farago On The History Of The Dark Knight | KALW
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

Holy 80 Years Batman! Writer Andrew Farago On The History Of The Dark Knight

By Jenee Darden 17 minutes ago
  • Andrew Farago
    Andrew Farago
    Amy Osborne

For 80 years, Batman has captivated the imagination of kids and adults. The mysterious vigilante who fights deadly villains with cool gadgets has evolved into a multibillion-dollar franchise.

Writer Andrew Farago [fuh-RAW-go} chronicles it all in the book Batman: The Definitive History of The Dark Knight in Comics, Film, and Beyond

Andrew is also the curator of San Francisco's Cartoon Art Museum. He spoke with KALW’s biggest Batman fan, Jenee Darden.

"Bob Kane came up with kind of a Superman knockoff character. But fortunately Bill Finger came in and came up with the costume design, the character's backstory. All of the classic elements that make Batman, Batman." - Andrew Farago

Tags: 
batman
comics
gotham city

Related Content

Marvel writer Gabby Rivera on creating stories that reflect the world around her

By & Tarek Fouda & Porfirio Rangel May 16, 2019
Courtesy of Gabby Rivera

While growing up in the Bronx, writer Gabby Rivera would sit at her grandmother’s dining table listening to stories from her “sheroes” — the women in her family. Gabby infused elements from her own life into America Chavez, Marvel Comics’ first queer Latina superhero with her very own series. 

99% Invisible: Speech Bubbles

By J.C. Howard Apr 13, 2018

Author of Understanding Comics: The Invisible Art, cartoonist and theorist Scott McCloud has been making and thinking about comics for decades. His classic volume explores formal aspects of comics, the historical development of the medium, its fundamental vocabulary, and various ways in which these elements have been used.

Cartoonist Breena Nuñez Peralta draws her experiences in comics

By Jenee Darden & Bo Walsh & Tarek Fouda Feb 13, 2019

The success of the movies "Black Panther" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has a lot of people talking about diversity in the comics industry. And, in the Bay Area, Oakland cartoonist and educator Breena Nuñez Peralta explores narratives rarely touched on in mainstream cartoons.