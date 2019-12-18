Holy 80 Years Batman! Writer Andrew Farago On The History Of The Dark Knight

For 80 years, Batman has captivated the imagination of kids and adults. The mysterious vigilante who fights deadly villains with cool gadgets has evolved into a multibillion-dollar franchise.

Writer Andrew Farago [fuh-RAW-go} chronicles it all in the book Batman: The Definitive History of The Dark Knight in Comics, Film, and Beyond.

Andrew is also the curator of San Francisco's Cartoon Art Museum. He spoke with KALW’s biggest Batman fan, Jenee Darden.