Historic Union Election At Amazon In Alabama

On this edition of Your Call, we are getting an update on the vote to unionize at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. Nearly 6,000 workers began voting by mail in early February. If a majority of workers vote yes, Bessemer will be the first Amazon warehouse in the country to unionize.

The results, which are expected at the end of the month, will ripple across the labor movement. How has this historic movement in Alabama impacted other unionization efforts?

Guests:

Chris Smalls, former Amazon warehouse management assistant at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, and founder of The Congress of Essential Workers

Steven Greenhouse, journalist focusing on labour and the workplace, and the author of Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor

