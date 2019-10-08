Here Are The Finalists For The 2019 National Book Awards

Just 25 books can still be called contenders for the 2019 National Book Awards.

The National Book Foundation on Tuesday unveiled the finalists, listing five books each in five categories. And while there are some readily recognizable names among the remaining authors — some with past shortlist appearances and other literary prizes already under their belt — none of them has taken home a National Book Award in these categories before.

That means Edmund White, who has already been announced as winner of this year's lifetime achievement award, will be joined by a host of newcomers when it comes time for the recipients to be announced on Nov. 20 at a ritzy ceremony in New York City.

You'll find the finalists' names below, along with links to NPR's previous coverage where available.

Fiction

Susan Choi, Trust Exercise

Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Sabrina & Corina: Stories

Marlon James, Black Leopard, Red Wolf

Laila Lalami, The Other Americans

Julia Phillips, Disappearing Earth

Poetry

Jericho Brown, The Tradition

Toi Derricotte, "I": New and Selected Poems

Ilya Kaminsky, Deaf Republic

Carmen Giménez Smith, Be Recorder

Arthur Sze, Sight Lines

Translated literature

Khaled Khalifa, Death Is Hard Work

Translated from Arabic by Leri Price

Translated from Arabic by Leri Price László Krasznahorkai, Baron Wenckheim's Homecoming

Translated from Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet

Translated from Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet Scholastique Mukasonga, The Barefoot Woman

Translated from French by Jordan Stump

Translated from French by Jordan Stump Yoko Ogawa, The Memory Police

Translated from Japanese by Stephen Snyder

Translated from Japanese by Stephen Snyder Pajtim Statovci, Crossing

Translated from Finnish by David Hackston

Young people's literature

Akwaeke Emezi, Pet

Jason Reynolds, Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks

Randy Ribay, Patron Saints of Nothing

Laura Ruby, Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All

Martin W. Sandler, 1919: The Year That Changed America