Helen Zia tells the story of the Chinese who fled Mao's revolution

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with Chinese-American journalist and writer Helen Zia. In her new book, “Last Boat out of Shanghai,” Zia tells the story of the 1949 mass exodus from Shanghai through the eyes of four real individuals.

Drawing from hundreds of interviews, Zia retells these experiences with rich, and harrowing, detail. How do war, foreign occupation and exile shape families and futures, and change the way we see ourselves and those around us?

Helen Zia, journalist, activist, and author of "Last Boat Out of Shanghai"

