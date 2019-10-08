Good Wildfires / District Attorney Candidate Chesa Boudin / GGP Rose Garden

First up, why our state’s forests actually need more fire, not less Then, he’s a public defender, son of incarcerated radicals, and today he’s running to be San Francisco’s next top cop. And, we’ll go to one of the best-smelling spots in San Francisco.
Segments:
- This Fire Chief Says Wildfires Can Be Good For The Forest
- The Public Defender Running To Change San Francisco’s Justice System From The Inside
- Nosing Around The Roses In Golden Gate Park
