Good Wildfires / District Attorney Candidate Chesa Boudin / GGP Rose Garden

First up, why our state’s forests actually need more fire, not less Then, he’s a public defender, son of incarcerated radicals, and today he’s running to be San Francisco’s next top cop. And, we’ll go to one of the best-smelling spots in San Francisco.

Crosscurrents Podcast

This Fire Chief Says Wildfires Can Be Good For The Forest

Marissa Ortega-Welch / KALW

Meet a maverick fire chief in the Sierra Nevada who says California’s forests are actually not having enough fire, or, the right kind of fires.

The Public Defender Running To Change San Francisco’s Justice System From The Inside

Chesa Boudin is running to be San Francisco’s next District Attorney. Both of his parents were arrested when he was just fourteen months old. That began a lifetime of involvement in the justice system — first as a young person visiting his parents in prison, then as a public defender and advocate for reform. 

Nosing Around The Roses In Golden Gate Park

Chris Hambrick

The Golden Gate Park Rose Garden is an oasis of color and smell, popular among both tourists and honeybees. Fuchsia, red, peach, yellow and white blooms explode everywhere.