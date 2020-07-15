Go Back In Time With The Windmills

Today, we head to the far west side of the Bay Area for our last stop on the tour... for now. And we're going back in time. At the end of the 19th century, Golden Gate Park was just a few decades old. To irrigate it, engineers built a pair of towering giants — the Murphy Windmill before us and the Dutch Windmill behind us. They’d harness the power of the ocean winds to pump water through the barren sand and nourish the verdant landscape. Over time the windmills fell into disrepair and slowly disintegrated. But in the early 21st century, some visionary San Franciscans decided to rebuild the great windmills. We’ll hear that story from Niels Swinkels.

