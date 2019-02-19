Gloria Steinem at the Castro

Advance tickets are sold out. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.

Iconic feminist leader Gloria Steinem will speak at the Castro Theater in San Francisco on Thursday, February 21. In collaboration with the Bay Area Book Festival Women Lit series, Lauren Schiller, host of KALW’s Inflection Point, interviews Steinem along with activist and artist Favianna Rodriguez.

What is Steinem thinking about in the era of #MeToo and intersectionality? She’ll talk about what today’s feminists can learn from our foremothers, and vice versa. Steinem will also discuss her updated third edition of Outrageous Acts and Everyday Rebellions.

Doors open at 6 p.m., program starts at 7 p.m. Book signing at 8:30 p.m.