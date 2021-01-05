Georgia Senate Runoff Elections Will Determine The Fate Of Biden's Agenda

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with community organizers in Georgia about Tuesday’s crucial Senate runoff elections. Both Democrats Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock must win in order to have a 50-50 Senate. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast tie breaking votes.

Almost $500 million has been spent on this race, according to NPR. Wall Street is giving millions to the Republicans, while Democrats have a strong ground game. More than three million Georgians have already voted, over 100,000 of which are new voters who did not participate in November's general election.

Guests:

Anoa Changa, Atlanta-based freelance journalist covering electoral justice and contributor to Prism Reports

Michelle Zuluaga, Civic Participation Manager for the Latino Community Fund Georgia

Britney Whaley, senior political strategist with the Working Families Party

Web Resources:

The New York Times, Audra D.S. Burch: Knocking on Two Million Doors in Georgia

The Washington Post, Amy Gardner: Trump pressures Georgia's Raffensperger to overturn his defeat in extraordinary call

Truthout, Anoa Changa: Raffensperger Stood Up to Trump, But He Also Attacked Voting Rights Groups

The Washington Post, Vanessa Williams: Voting rights groups alarmed after Cobb County cuts half of its early-voting sites for Ga. Senate runoffs

Reuters: U.S. judge orders two Georgia counties to halt voter purge ahead of Senate runoff

The Nation, John Nichols: Kelly Loeffler’s Sacrilegious Campaign