General Manager Update: October 12, 2020

On Monday, October 12th, I'd like to invite you to tune in at 5 pm and join me as we broadcast an update on the station, and how we are faring in the pandemic.

The General Manager's Update will be the first in an ongoing series of informal chats and discussions to keep you informed about KALW. I'll speak about our current programming and operations, as well as offer some insight into the greater landscape of public radio and its future.

I'll also take a few moments to answer listener questions. Please submit your question in advance by sending an email to GM@KALW.org before noon on Sunday, October 11th.

"See" you then and thank you for your support of KALW!