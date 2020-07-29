Garment Workers In LA Still Say They Aren't Protected After A Major COVID Outbreak

On this edition of Your Call, we get an update on COVID outbreaks among garment workers in LA. Many of these garment workers are making PPE, like masks, but say they haven't been protected during the pandemic.

According to the LA Times, 300 garment workers at the Los Angeles Apparel Factory have tested positive for the virus. Officials are saying it's the worst coronavirus outbreak of any business in the country. We also get an update on SB1399, the Garment Worker Protection Act, which is being voted on today by California’s Assembly Labor committee.

Guest:

Marissa Nuncio, Director of the Garment Worker Center

Web Resources:

SB1399: The Garment Worker Protection Act

LA Times, Leila Miller: Workers vanished as coronavirus swept through L.A. Apparel. Colleagues struggled for answers

