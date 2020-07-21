FRONTLINE Examines COVID's Hidden Toll On Immigrant & Undocumented Workers In The US

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the new FRONTLINE documentary, COVID’s Hidden Toll, with filmmaker Andrés Cediel and producer Daffodil Altan.

It examines how the pandemic has impacted farmworkers and meat-packing workers who have been getting sick and dying because of lack of protections and the federal government’s failure to act. Undocumented immigrants say they have no choice but to continue working because they have families to support and are ineligible for financial assistance. What will it take to protect these essential workers?

Guests:

Daffodil Altan, investigative journalist, Emmy-nominated producer and correspondent, and lecturer at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

Andrés Cediel, documentary filmmaker and Professor of Visual Journalism at UC Berkeley

Web Resources:

PBS FRONTLINE: COVID’s Hidden Toll

The Food and Environment Reporting Network: Mapping COVID-19 outbreaks in the food system