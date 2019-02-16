Fresh Air Weekend: Wildlife 'Dynasties'; The Neuroscience Of Addiction

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

BBC's 'Dynasties' Captures The Complicated Social Lives Of 5 Different Species: Executive producer Michael Gunton says following lions, chimps, tigers, painted wolves and emperor penguins for two years allowed filmmakers to capture the unique social dynamics of these animals.

New Albums By Steve Gunn And Michael Chapman Showcase The Guitar's Complexity: The Unseen In Between, by instrumentalist-turned-singer-songwriter Gunn, and True North, by veteran folk musician Chapman, both use the guitar to explore the mysteries of life.

A Neuroscientist Explores The Biology Of Addiction In 'Never Enough': Growing up, Judith Grisel struggled with alcohol, marijuana and cocaine. Now, as a neuroscientist, she's working to understand the biological basis of addiction. Her new book is Never Enough.

