Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Claire Danes; Rachael & Vilray Sing Swing Standards

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Claire Danes Reflects 'With Gratitude' On Her Life-Changing 'Homeland' Tenure: As her Showtime series draws to an end, Danes talks about playing CIA agent Carrie Mathison and what it was like navigating adolescence while starring in My So-Called Life.

'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire' Paints A Picture Of Forbidden Love: Writer-director Céline Sciamma's gorgeous new costume drama centers on the relationship between a young female artist and the woman she's been commissioned to secretly paint.

Rachael & Vilray Share A Mic — And A Love Of Old Swing Standards: The music duo perform songs from their self-titled debut album, which draws on the music of the '30s and '40s. "There is a timeless quality to these old standards," Vilray says.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Claire Danes Reflects 'With Gratitude' On Her Life-Changing 'Homeland' Tenure

'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire' Paints A Picture Of Forbidden Love

Rachael & Vilray Share A Mic — And A Love Of Old Swing Standards

