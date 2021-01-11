 The Fox Guy / Endangered Insects / Planting Trees In Stockton | KALW

The Fox Guy / Endangered Insects / Planting Trees In Stockton

By News Producer Jan 11, 2021

Today, we meet the Fox Guy, a man devoted to protecting the elusive gray fox and other animals that live along the bay. Then, we consider what happens when certain species get more attention from conservationists than others. And, we hear about a climate change initiative that aims to improve overall quality of life.

