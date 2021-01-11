The Fox Guy / Endangered Insects / Planting Trees In Stockton

Today, we meet the Fox Guy, a man devoted to protecting the elusive gray fox and other animals that live along the bay. Then, we consider what happens when certain species get more attention from conservationists than others. And, we hear about a climate change initiative that aims to improve overall quality of life.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the Crosscurrents podcast to listen on-demadn.