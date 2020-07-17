Folk Music & Beyond: Way Out West--Songs of Mary McCaslin

Join us tomorrow (this Saturday) 3 pm (PDT) on KALW’s “Folk Music & Beyond” for a tribute to California-based singer-songwriter Mary McCaslin. We’ll revisit musical highlights from her career and feature an interview with Mary discussing her music. Rolling Stone said about her music "McCaslin's unorthodox guitar tunings create unusual, ethereal melodies of striking beauty. Combined with her clear, delicately affecting vocals, the effects are magical ….”

Mary’s GoFundMe Campaign: Mary is suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (very similar to Parkinson’s disease) and she’s no longer able to sing and perform. Thanks to a campaign started by her friend Ginny Mitchell, Mary is trying to raise funds to help cover her medical and caregiving expenses. Click here to contribute.

Listen to KALW from wherever you are: If you’re in the Bay Area, listen at 91.7. If you’re outside of San Francisco, listen to our live stream https://www.kalw.org/#stream/0 And if you can’t listen this Saturday, the program is available for on-demand listening for one week following the broadcast https://www.kalw.org/programs/folk-music-beyond