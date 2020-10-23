Folk Music & Beyond: John Doyle Talks Guitar!

Join us this Saturday 3 pm (PDT) on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond for our conversation with Irish guitarist John Doyle. He’ll talk about his love of traditional music and his collaborations with the renowned Irish-American band Solas, fiddler Liz Carroll, roots musician Tim O’Brien, and British singer Linda Thompson.

With so many fine guitarists out there, what makes John Doyle so special? For one thing, he’s among the few notable left-handed guitarists in a right-handed world. And another factoid—he’s among the few guitarists who got to perform for President Obama in-person. And by the way, he also happens to be one of the most outstanding, ground-breaking guitarists in traditional music.

If you live in the Bay Area, your radio receivers should pick up the broadcast on 91.7. If you can’t get good reception, listen on-line https://www.kalw.org/#stream/0 The program will be available for on-demand listening for one week following the broadcast on the KALW website https://www.kalw.org/programs/folk-music-beyond