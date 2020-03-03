 Fog City Blues: Tumbledown House | KALW
Fog City Blues

Fog City Blues: Tumbledown House

Modern speakeasy, saloon jazz, parlor pop, and Tom Waits in a cocktail dress  are some of the terms used to describe Tumbledown, but none of these successfully convey the  band’s incomparable ability to fuse vintage sounds and themes from  yesteryear with modern instrumentation, refreshingly original  compositions, and raw energy.

Tumbledown House began in the rain-soaked streets of Portland, Oregon  back in 2009. In 2012, the band relocated to the  San Francisco Bay Area where they teamed up with clarinetist John  Thatcher Boomer trumpeter Arlo Perlstein, both proficient pianists, and  Tommy O’Mahony and Jimi Marks on bass and drums respectively, together  providing the perfect sonic landscapes for the intricately crafted songs  of sultry, velvet vocal powerhouse Gillian Wolfe and guitarist Tyler  Ryan Miller. The band join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday,March 4 at 9 pm ahead of upcoming shows in Berkeley and Napa.

