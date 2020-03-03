Fog City Blues: Tumbledown House

Modern speakeasy, saloon jazz, parlor pop, and Tom Waits in a cocktail dress are some of the terms used to describe Tumbledown, but none of these successfully convey the band’s incomparable ability to fuse vintage sounds and themes from yesteryear with modern instrumentation, refreshingly original compositions, and raw energy.

Tumbledown House began in the rain-soaked streets of Portland, Oregon back in 2009. In 2012, the band relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area where they teamed up with clarinetist John Thatcher Boomer trumpeter Arlo Perlstein, both proficient pianists, and Tommy O’Mahony and Jimi Marks on bass and drums respectively, together providing the perfect sonic landscapes for the intricately crafted songs of sultry, velvet vocal powerhouse Gillian Wolfe and guitarist Tyler Ryan Miller. The band join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday,March 4 at 9 pm ahead of upcoming shows in Berkeley and Napa.