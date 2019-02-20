 Fog City Blues: Rainbow Girls | KALW

Fog City Blues: Rainbow Girls

Rainbow Girls are an eclectic folk trio hailing from the golden countryside just north of the Bay Area. 

Comprised of three unique musical talents - Vanessa May, Erin Chapin, and Caitlin Gowdey - they seamlessly combine soul-touching harmonies, varitextured instrumentals, and poignant lyrical content into an unusually beautiful sonic tapestry. Their latest album, American Dream, crystallizes these ideas in acoustic amber, encapsulating a beautiful new direction for their evolving sound. Rainbow Girls join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 2/20 at 9 pm ahead of upcoming concerts in Petaluma, Oakland, and santa Cruz.

