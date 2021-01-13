Fog City Blues: In the Name of Love

Living Jazz invites all to celebrate unity and freedom at their 19th annual musical tribute honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Taking place this Saturday, In the Name of Love is committed to delivering inspiration, reflection, and the hope needed to stand united as we enter 2021. The lineup features many Oakland's most cherished artists, activists, and spoken word artists. Living Jazz Executive Director Stacey Hoffman and Associate Director Lyz Luke join host Devon Strolovitch for a preview this Wednesday 1/13 at 9 pm.