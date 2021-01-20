Fog City Blues: Inauguration Day By Devon Strolovitch • 1 hour ago ShareTweetEmail At least one long national nightmare is over. Songs of Joe, Kamala, and the U.S. Presidency, 9-11 pm. Tags: bluesjazzsoulLocal MusicShareTweetEmail Related Content Fog City Blues: In the Name of Love By Devon Strolovitch • Jan 13, 2021 Living Jazz invites all to celebrate unity and freedom at their 19th annual musical tribute honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fog City Blues: The Harry Smith B-Sides By Devon Strolovitch • Nov 4, 2020 A new box set features the flip sides of 78-rpm records that Harry Smith included on the Anthology of American Folk Music. Fog City Blues: 60 Years of Arhoolie Records By Devon Strolovitch • Dec 9, 2020 El Cerrito-based Arhoolie Records is an independent record label founded in 1960 by Chris Strachwitz as a way for him to record and produce music by previously-obscure "down-home blues" artists.