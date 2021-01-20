 Fog City Blues: Inauguration Day | KALW

Fog City Blues: Inauguration Day

By Devon Strolovitch 1 hour ago

At least one long national nightmare is over. Songs of Joe, Kamala, and the U.S. Presidency, 9-11 pm.

blues
jazz
soul
Local Music

