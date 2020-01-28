Fog City Blues: Deep Basement Shakers

Specializing in primal, joint-rockin' barrelhouse, early blues and boogie, the Deep Basement Shakers bring to life nearly-forgotten tunes with infectious, foot-stompin' energy.

Featuring old-time piano and a variety of wild homemade percussive instruments, the Shakers dig deep into American blues and roots traditions - much of it prewar - for grooves designed for getting loose and feeling fine. They join host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 1/29 at 9 pm ahead of performances this weekend in Berkeley and San Francisco.