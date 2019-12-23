 Fog City Blues: Christmanukkah '019 | KALW

Fog City Blues: Christmanukkah '019

By Devon Strolovitch 34 seconds ago

Christmas comes but once a year, but every once in a while Hanukkah comes late enough to sneak up on it. 

This year December 25 coincides with the fourth Hanukkah candle, so this week's program features songs of holiday cheer & jeer from both traditions, including selections from 'Twas the Night Before Hanukkah: The Musical Battle Between Christmas and the Festival of Lights. The first hour sticks mostly to the Christmas side of things, followed in the second hour by an encore presentation of a 2012 interview with David Kantznelson from the Idelsohn Society for Musical Preservation (who produced the compilation) and songs celebrating the Festival of Lights. Wednesday 12/25 at 9 pm. 

Tags: 
blues
jazz
soul
Christmas
Hanukkah

Related Content

Fog City Blues: All Hallow's Eve... Eve

By Devon Strolovitch Oct 30, 2019

On the eve of All Hallows Eve, Fog City Blues gets scared with some old-school ghosts, graveyards, and ghoulish goings-on. Wednesday 10/30 at 9 pm.

 


Fog City Blues: Bob Dylan – Travelin' Thru

By Devon Strolovitch Nov 6, 2019

Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 showcases never-before-heard recordings from Bob Dylan’s journeys to Nashville, including sessions with Johnny Cash and outtakes from John Wesley Harding.

Fog City Blues: Abbey Road, 50 Years On

By Devon Strolovitch Oct 9, 2019

The Beatles' Abbey Road was released on September 26, 1969. This Wednesday 10/09 at 9 pm (on what would have been John Lennon's 79th birthday), we listen to selections from the 50th anniversary deluxe re-issue of the album.