Fog City Blues: Christmanukkah '019

Christmas comes but once a year, but every once in a while Hanukkah comes late enough to sneak up on it.

This year December 25 coincides with the fourth Hanukkah candle, so this week's program features songs of holiday cheer & jeer from both traditions, including selections from 'Twas the Night Before Hanukkah: The Musical Battle Between Christmas and the Festival of Lights. The first hour sticks mostly to the Christmas side of things, followed in the second hour by an encore presentation of a 2012 interview with David Kantznelson from the Idelsohn Society for Musical Preservation (who produced the compilation) and songs celebrating the Festival of Lights. Wednesday 12/25 at 9 pm.