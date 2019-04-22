 Fog City Blues: 10th Annual Left-Hand-A-Thon | KALW

Fog City Blues: 10th Annual Left-Hand-A-Thon

By Devon Strolovitch

Otis Rush, who passed away last year, would have been 84 on April 29. Albert King would have been 96 on April 25. Inspired by the birthdays of these two left-handed blues guitar giants, Fog City Blues presents its 10th annual Left-Hand-A-Thon -- celebrating the blues from the other side. 

As a guitar-playing lefty himself, host Devon Strolovitch is familiar with the many ways that southpaws must cope with the right-handed design of guitars. Tune in this Wednesday 4/24 at 10 pm for a salute to the bluesmen and women who've overcome their lateral bias to produce some transcendent music.

