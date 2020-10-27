 Fog City Blues: 10 Years of UnderCover Presents | KALW
Fog City Blues

Fog City Blues: 10 Years of UnderCover Presents

By Devon Strolovitch

On October 26, 2010, the very first UnderCover Presents, a tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico, took place at Coda in San Francisco.

Since that first concert, UnderCover Presents has established itself as an inspirational collective that gathers musicians and artists from every facet of San Francisco Bay Area’s creative community. The concept is simple: one band per song reinterpreting an entire classic album from start to finish, with each artist putting their own sound and personality on their rendition. Founder and Executive Director Lyz Luke joins host Devon Strolovitch this Wednesday 10/28 at 9 pm to look back on 10 years, 14 albums, and hundreds of cross-pollinating musical collaborations.

