First Day Of Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial -- What Are Your Thoughts?

On this edition of Your Call, we recap the first day of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. House impeachment managers say Trump is “singularly responsible” for the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6th.

Trump’s lawyers are calling the impeachment unconstitutional because he is no longer in office, but many scholars disagree. After today's hearings, the Senate voted 56-44 that the impeachment trial is constitutional. Six Republicans voted to move forward with the trial. If all Democrats unanimously vote to convict Trump, at least 17 Republicans will have to join them to succeed. What questions do you have?

Guests:

Garrett Epps, constitutional law expert and professor of law emeritus at the University of Baltimore. Contributing writer to The Atlantic and author of American Justice 2014: Nine Clashing Visions on the Supreme Court

Kimberly Wehle, professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, author of How to Read the Constitution -- and Why and host of #SimplePolitics with Kim Wehle



