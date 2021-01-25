Finding Common Ground / Seniors Combat Loneliness / Highway 280

President Biden’s inaugural speech was focused on unity. But, how can we achieve it? Today, we talk to Professor john a. powell of UC Berkeley's Othering and Belonging Institute. Then, we hear how some seniors are coping in this time of isolation. And, do you ever wonder why there’s not a single billboard on most of highway 280?
- john a. powell On Finding Common Ground Post Trump
- Seniors Combat Loneliness While Sheltering In Place In Bay Area
- Why Does Highway 101 Have So Many Billboards And 280 Has Almost None?
