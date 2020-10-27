Filmmaker Ying Liu Investigates Haunted Places In The Bay Area

Ying Liu doesn’t just tell ghost stories, she shows them. Liu is creator of the documentary series "The Haunted Bay, where she and her team investigate haunted places around the Bay Area from gay bars to old ships.

But the show includes a lot of local history too. The series was born from a class assignment Liu did while studying at Oakland’s Laney College. The Haunted Bay’s third season begins in San Francisco with Liu, the Alameda Paranormal Researchers and psychic June Ahern.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview.

Watch The Haunted Bay season premiere Oct 30 on AsianAmericanMovies.com or Amazon Prime Video.