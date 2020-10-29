 The Fight To Extend Counting Mail-In Ballots in Wisconsin & Pennsylvania | KALW
Your Call

The Fight To Extend Counting Mail-In Ballots in Wisconsin & Pennsylvania

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar 41 minutes ago
  • Voters casting in-person absentee ballots this month in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
    Gabriela Bhaskar/Reuters

On this edition of Your Call, we get an update on early voting, problems at the polls and Republican sponsored voter suppression. A record of more than 75 million people have already voted, but experts estimate that 1 to 2 percent of absentee ballots could be rejected.

This week, the Supreme Court ruled that ballots cannot be counted after Election Day in Wisconsin. In Pennsylvania, Republicans have gone back to the Supreme Court for a second time to invalidate ballots received after Election Day. How are voters fighting back?

Guests:

Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones covering voting rights, author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America

Will Gonzalez, Executive Director of CEIBA Philadelphia

Jay Heck, Executive Director of Common Cause Wisconsin

