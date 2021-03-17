 Federal Relief Funds To Cover Back Rent For Some Californians | KALW

Federal Relief Funds To Cover Back Rent For Some Californians

By 19 minutes ago
  • Rent Relief Protest
    Rent Relief Protest
    Anthony Crider / Wikimedia Commons

 

If you owe back rent because of the pandemic, a new rent relief program may be able to help. Federal funds could cover some tenants unpaid rent and utilities from last April through the end of this month. 

 

If you’re a renter, you can check in with your landlord to see if they’ll be applying. Eligible landlords can fill out an application to receive 80% of the unpaid rent through the state program if they waive the other 20%. 

 

Renters whose landlords choose not to apply can apply on their own, and could get 25 percent of back rent covered by the state.

 

To be eligible you must make 80% or less of the median income for your area. A person living alone in San Francisco would qualify if they make less than 80 thousand dollars a year. People who make less than half of the median area income will be prioritized. 

 

If you think you might qualify for rent relief, you can visit HousingIsKey.com or call 833-430-2122.

Tags: 
San Francisco

Related Content

Rent Moratoriums Are Expiring. What Will It Take To Prevent Mass Evictions?

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar Jul 8, 2020
Anne Wernikoff / Calmatters


On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out what’s being done to prevent a massive eviction crisis from happening across the country. A backlog of eviction cases is already moving through the court system and it could get worse as unemployment benefits run out.

US Workers Need Financial Relief Now

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar Mar 23, 2020
David J. Phillip/AP

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the dire need for economic relief as millions of US workers are being laid off or losing their jobs.

Real Estate Groups Sue San Francisco To Overturn Eviction Moratorium

By Jun 30, 2020
photo by flickr user Eric Richardson / Resized

 

San Francisco landlords are suing the city over the COVID-era eviction moratorium. 