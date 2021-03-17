Federal Relief Funds To Cover Back Rent For Some Californians

If you owe back rent because of the pandemic, a new rent relief program may be able to help. Federal funds could cover some tenants unpaid rent and utilities from last April through the end of this month.

If you’re a renter, you can check in with your landlord to see if they’ll be applying. Eligible landlords can fill out an application to receive 80% of the unpaid rent through the state program if they waive the other 20%.

Renters whose landlords choose not to apply can apply on their own, and could get 25 percent of back rent covered by the state.

To be eligible you must make 80% or less of the median income for your area. A person living alone in San Francisco would qualify if they make less than 80 thousand dollars a year. People who make less than half of the median area income will be prioritized.

If you think you might qualify for rent relief, you can visit HousingIsKey.com or call 833-430-2122.