The Fate Of Trump's Second Impeachment Trial Will Have Lasting Consequences

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what’s at stake with Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial next week. House impeachment managers say Trump is “singularly responsible” for the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6th.

More than 175 criminal cases have been filed so far, but according to reports, a majority of Republican senators still plan to acquit Trump. What precedent will it set if he is acquitted and what message will that send to far-right extremists with plans to incite even more violence?

Guest:

Kimberle Wehle, professor of law at the University of Baltimore, author of How to Read the Constitution -- and Why and host of #SimplePolitics with Kim Wehle

Web Resources:

The NY Times, Nicholas Fandos & Maggie Haberman: Impeachment Case Argues Trump Was ‘Singularly Responsible’ for Capitol Riot

Politico, Kimberly Wehle: Republicans Are Giving Rogue Presidents a Pass by Redefining Impeachment

BuzzFeed News, Zoe Tillman: Trump Supporters Say They Attacked The Capitol Because He Told Them To, Undercutting His Impeachment Defense

NPR: Former CIA Officer: Treat Domestic Extremism As An Insurgency