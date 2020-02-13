Farah Yasmeen Sheikh's Weekend Picks

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. This week, host Jenee Darden sits down with dancer and choreographer Farah Yasmeen Sheikh to talk about three arts events happening this weekend.

Dancing Around Race: Interrogating Whiteness in Dance, February 13th, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Asian Art Museum in SF.

Polyphonia, February 16th, 3-5 p.m. at the Presidio Theatre in SF.

Afro Rooted Dance Battle, February 15th, 4-8 p.m. at Malonga Casquelourd Center for the Arts in Downtown Oakland

Dancing Around Race is a series of performances addressing the impact of race within dance. Gerald Casel is the choreographer. Other dancers featured include Sammay Dizon, David Herrera, Raissa Simpson, and Yayoi Kambara. Bhumi Patel is moderating a follow-up discussion.

Polyphonia celebrates the diversity of music and artistic traditions around the world at the newly renovated Presidio Theatre. Enjoy sounds from Ghana, Japan, Venezuela, Cuba and Japan.

Bring your A-game for Afro Rooted Dance by Dimensions Dance Theatre. See dancers from the Bay and the continent battle to the tunes of Afrobeats, Afrohouse and other genres.

See Farah Yasmeen Sheikh tell the story of Mughal Empress Noor Jahan in her dance production The Forgotten Empress. The show runs Feb 28-29th at the Hammer Theatre Center on the campus of San Jose State University and March 5th-6th at Z Space in San Francisco.