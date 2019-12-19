Facebook To Tackle Efforts To Interfere With 2020 US Census

Facebook says it will clamp down on efforts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 U.S. census.

That includes the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens when people do. Facebook is defining misleading census posts as a violation of its community standards and thus subject to removal.

Facebook and other social media companies have been trying to tackle misinformation on their services.

Civil rights leaders worry that misinformation that discourages immigrants and minorities from participating could lead to those populations being underrepresented in key government decisions for years.