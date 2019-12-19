 Facebook To Tackle Efforts To Interfere With 2020 US Census | KALW

Facebook To Tackle Efforts To Interfere With 2020 US Census

By AP 17 seconds ago
  • In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga.
    In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga.
    AP Photo / John Amis

Facebook says it will clamp down on efforts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 U.S. census.

That includes the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens when people do. Facebook is defining misleading census posts as a violation of its community standards and thus subject to removal.

Facebook and other social media companies have been trying to tackle misinformation on their services.

Civil rights leaders worry that misinformation that discourages immigrants and minorities from participating could lead to those populations being underrepresented in key government decisions for years.

Tags: 
AP News

Related Content

Mark Zuckerberg Invited Civil Rights Advocates Over For Dinner. What Did They Talk About?

By Nov 14, 2019
Courtesy of Muslim Advocates

Facebook has been highly criticized for what it allows on its platform. Erroneous political ads and also what civil rights groups are calling violence-inciting hate speech. 

How do companies like Twitter & Facebook determine the news we see?

By & Laura Wenus Aug 7, 2018


  On today’s edition of Your Call we’ll discuss the impact of social media on the news.