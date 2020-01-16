Expanding Medi-Cal / Guitarist Graham Norwood / Earthquake Weather

California is extending health benefits to low-income young adults regardless of their immigration status. Then, a local singer talks about the power of music in his life. And, what is earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?
