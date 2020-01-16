 Expanding Medi-Cal / Guitarist Graham Norwood / Earthquake Weather | KALW

California is extending health benefits to low-income young adults regardless of their immigration status. Then, a local singer talks about the power of music in his life. And, what is earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?

Crosscurrents Podcast

California Expands Healthcare For Young Adults Regardless Of Immigration Status

On January 1, California became the first state in the country to extend Medicaid benefits to all low-income adults, regardless of their immigration status. Over 100,000 additional Californians are eligible for health coverage under the new law, the latest piece of legislation in the state’s ongoing push for universal health coverage.

Guitarist Graham Norwood Makes Up With Music After A Breakup

Singer and guitarist Graham Norwood put music on hold after getting married. Then a divorce inspired him to write new songs. Graham’s debut album is "Out of the Sea." In this interview he talks about love, music and being blind.

Is There Such A Thing As Earthquake Weather?

Hey Area is where we find answers to questions you ask. Ben Harney wanted to know why is it called earthquake weather?