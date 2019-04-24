 Ep. 3 - From wilderness to superteam | KALW
Crosscurrents

Ep. 3 - From wilderness to superteam

By & Bo Walsh 14 minutes ago
  • Golden State Warriors fan Keith Burroughs
    Bo Walsh / KALW

In this episode of Bounce, we tell the story of half-a-century of trials and tribulations through the eyes of a longtime fan.

This version of the Golden State Warriors is historically good. But it’s just the latest iteration. In the half-century-plus that the team has been in the Bay Area, there have been lots of other stars, more than a few scrubs, and a fan base that’s been with them practically no matter what. 

One of those fans, Keith Burroughs, attended his first basketball game when the team was still playing at San Francisco's Cow Palace. From the Warriors’ championship in 1975 through the rough stretches they endured before becoming the dynasty of today, Keith has witnessed it all. 

BOUNCE: The Warriors' Last Season in Oakland
Golden State Warriors
Oakland

Ep. 1 - How the Warriors became Golden State

By Bo Walsh Apr 10, 2019
The new series Bounce begins by looking back...

Everybody loves a winner when it comes to professional sports, and with recent success, it seems like there are new Golden State Warriors fans popping up every day. But long before the big names of today’s super team came along or there was ever such thing as “Dub Nation,” there was a franchise that didn’t begin in the Bay Area.

Ep. 2 - A collapse, a setback, and the underground Warriors economy

By & Marco Siler-Gonzales Apr 17, 2019
Flickr user hercwad, used under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 / Creative Commons

We're only two games into the playoffs and there's already a lot of drama. In this episode of Bounce, we'll cover a heartbreaking injury, a gutwrenching defeat, and we'll meet some of the people who show up outside every game to make a living.