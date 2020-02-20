Elizabeth Warren: Her Record, Her Policies & Her Donors

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on presidential candidates’ by talking about Elizabeth Warren. After being ignored and erased by the media, she came roaring back at last night’s debate. Minutes after the debate began, she slammed Michael Bloomberg by saying, “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.” She went on to accuse him of “hiding his taxes, harassing women, and supporting racist policies.”



After the debate, Warren’s campaign announced that they raised more than $2.8 million, their “best debate day of the entire campaign.” Warren’s campaign has raised $81 million and has $13 million on hand, according to OpenSecrets. After leading in the Democratic field, most in the broadcast media ignored her third place victory in Iowa, her speech after the New Hampshire primary wasn’t carried live on TV, and cable news pundits barely talk about her. What explains this? We’ll discuss her signature issues, including an anti-corrugation bill, a wealth tax, child care for all, and student debt forgiveness.

Guests:

Sarah Kleiner, politics reporter for The Center for Public Integrity

Lyz Lenz, columnist at The Gazette and a writer for the Columbia Journalism Review

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, foreign affairs reporter with HuffPost

