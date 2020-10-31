East Point Peace Academy Paints 14th Street

Oakland's 14th Street was speckled with people and awash with bright swatches of paint.
It was all part of the East Point Peace Academy’s fifth day of gathering in front of Oakland City Hall. The organization's members painted traditional Native American art and a street wide message: Choose Democracy.
Founder Kazu Haga says the focus of this event is the national election. He wants to build a community to help uphold the democratic process.
He’s been concerned with the Trump administration’s comments on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, as well as the fake ballot drop-off boxes that were popping up in Southern California. The goal of the event is to push everyone to vote, and a public art project is a great way to boost turnout.
The organization partnered with other community groups to host the event. And the blockade was strong-armed by 1000 Grandmothers, the climate crisis organization.
The East Point Peace Academy plans to keep building partnerships and promoting civic engagement after the election, no matter the results.